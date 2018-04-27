PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The number one severe weather killer: flash floods.

Often you will hear meteorologists talking about a flash flood warning or an area-wide flood warning being issued.

An areal flood warning is issued when flooding develops more gradually, usually from prolonged and persistent moderate to heavy rainfall.

This can cause gradual pounding or buildup of water in low-lying and flood-prone areas, as well as small creeks and streams.

The flooding normally occurs more than six hours after rainfall begins and may cover a large area.

Even though this type of flooding develops more slowly, it can still be a threat to life and property.

A flash flood warning is issued for flooding that normally occurs within six hours of heavy or intense rainfall.

This results in small creeks and streams quickly rising out of their banks as well as dangerous flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas and it is a significant threat to life and property.

Unlike severe thunderstorms or tornado warnings, flood warnings are normally issued for extended periods of time, usually for two-four hours or longer.

The longer warning time allows for rainwater to recede while keeping the public aware that flooding is still occurring or could be ongoing.