LONDON (CBS) – Not everyone is getting an invite to Harry and Meghan’s Royal wedding next month.

But we might have the next best thing.

Avicii’s Family Reveals His Personal Struggles In New Statement

It may look like Prince William, Prince Harry, and Prince Charles — but it’s not.

These guys are lookalikes, imagining what Harry’s upcoming bachelor party might be like.

“Harry is going to be in something like hot tubs, going crazy, there will probably be females in the hot tub,” said one of the lookalikes. “But we will leave that one to him.”

Nickelodeon Is Bringing Back ‘Double Dare’

They staged the get-together on a canal in London.

There was also a Queen Elizabeth lookalike, but she did not join the bachelor party on board.

Harry and Meghan’s wedding day is May 19.