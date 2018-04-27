PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who has been attempting to abduct young boys in his car and showing them pornographic videos on his cellphone since last May.

The latest incident happened on Thursday morning on the 5800 block of Baltimore Avenue in West Philadelphia. Police say a 12-year-old boy was walking to school when he was approached by someone driving a burgundy-colored Subaru Outback with tinted windows and a bandana on the steering wheel.

Mantua Officers Rescue Ducklings Trapped In Storm Drain

Police say the suspect asked the victim if he would like to make money pumping gas. After they boy got into the car and they began driving around, the suspect showed the boy pornographic videos on his cellphone.

The suspect then dropped the victim off.

Police say this incident matches patterns that happened in four other incidents in May and November of last year in the Strawberry Mansion and West Oak Lane sections of the city. Police say in those other incidents, the suspect asked teenage boys if they would be interested in making money to pump gas and when they got into the car, he would show them porn on his phone.

Police say there have been six total victims who were indecently assaulted.

Coyote Captured In South Philly Euthanized

In the first several incidents, police say the suspect was driving a silver car. In another incident, one victim said the suspect had a black car.

The suspect is described as a heavy set black male in his 30s, with a beard, brown complexion, wearing a black hoodie and identifying himself as Malik.

Police say they are searching for video from the latest incident.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, please call police.