NEW YORK (CBS) — Notorious Philadelphia mob boss Joey Merlino pleads guilty to an illegal gambling charge in New York City.

Merlino entered the plea Friday as part of a deal to avoid a retrial in a racketeering case.

He was accused of profiting from gambling and health insurance schemes run by organized crime families on the East Coast.

A trial in February ended in a hung jury.

Merlino’s sentencing is set for September.

