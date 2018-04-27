Comments
NEW YORK (CBS) — Notorious Philadelphia mob boss Joey Merlino pleads guilty to an illegal gambling charge in New York City.
Merlino entered the plea Friday as part of a deal to avoid a retrial in a racketeering case.
He was accused of profiting from gambling and health insurance schemes run by organized crime families on the East Coast.
A trial in February ended in a hung jury.
Merlino’s sentencing is set for September.