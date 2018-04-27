PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles received an invitation to the White House to celebrate their victory. Counselor to President Donald Trump and South Jersey-native Kellyanne Conway spoke to Eyewitness News about the invite, Philadelphia sports and National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

By this time last year, the New England Patriots had already visited President Trump at the White House after their Super Bowl win. This year, there are still no details on if in fact the Eagles will head south for a similar visit.

“We are working with them to find a date to bring them to the White House,” Conway said.

Who exactly from the winning team will be there is also unclear.

Brandon Graham, Torrey Smith and Malcolm Jenkins are just a few who have said in the past they don’t plan to attend. This week Nick Foles said he’ll go along with whatever the team decides.

The trip is a fresh reminder of the President’s attacks on NFL players who kneel during the national anthem. Conway says President Trump is open to meeting with players who openly disagree with his views.

“I think last fall at the height of the very heated debate, things were said but at the same time this President has always said he respects the National Anthem.”

As for the Sixers who are now in round 2 of the NBA playoffs?

“I’ll let the process take care of itself but it’s definitely exciting,” Conway said.

Conway also spoke about National Prescription Drug Takeback Day on Saturday, a day where people are encouraged to clear their homes of old prescriptions to combat the opioid epidemic.

“National Takeback Day last October resulted in a total collection of 900,000 pounds, enough to fill three Boeing 757’s,” Conway said.

For drop off locations, visit https://takebackday.dea.gov/.