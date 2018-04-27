Comments
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The largest jackpot-winning Powerball ticket in the state’s history has been claimed, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery officials on Friday.
Emerald Legacy Trust claimed the cash prize of $273,959,698, instead of the annuity value of $456.7 million. The after-tax prize amount is $199,798,807.75.
The winning numbers for the jackpot were: 22-57-59-60-66, and Powerball 7.
The ticket was sold March 17 at a Speedway Gas Station at 675 Lancaster Road in Manheim.
The chances of winning the Powerball jackpot are approximately one in 292 million.