MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The largest jackpot-winning Powerball ticket in the state’s history has been claimed, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery officials on Friday.

Emerald Legacy Trust claimed the cash prize of $273,959,698, instead of the annuity value of $456.7 million. The after-tax prize amount is $199,798,807.75.

The winning numbers for the jackpot were: 22-57-59-60-66, and Powerball 7.

The ticket was sold March 17 at a Speedway Gas Station at 675 Lancaster Road in Manheim.

The chances of winning the Powerball jackpot are approximately one in 292 million.

