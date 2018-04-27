WATCH LIVE: Severe Weather Week Webchat
Filed Under:Eagles, Local TV
ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: A view of the NFL Draft theater prior to the start of the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP)— The Philadelphia Eagles have selected tight end Dallas Goedert after trading up three spots in the second round to make their first pick in the draft.

After trading out of the first round Thursday night, the Super Bowl champions gave Indianapolis a second-round pick (No. 52) and fifth-round pick (No. 169) to get Goedert at No. 49. The 6-foot-5, 256-pound Goedert played four seasons at South Dakota State.

Goedert had 72 catches for 1,111 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior after posting 92-1,293-11 as a junior. He gives Philadelphia another pass-catching tight end along with Pro Bowl pick Zach Ertz. The Eagles released veteran tight end Brent Celek and allowed Trey Burton to leave in free agency.

Philadelphia’s selection was announced by former kicker David Akers, who needled the Cowboys fans in Dallas about the Eagles’ recent success.

 

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments
  1. Nick Yarberough says:
    April 27, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    He looks like a beast! Could Philly have it’s own Gronk?

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Full Cosby Coverage
Latest Forecast
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch