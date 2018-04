PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Filming for Creed II is underway in Philadelphia and Eyewitness News cameras spotted crews hard at work overnight.

Crews were outside of Max’s Steaks on Germantown and Erie Avenues.

Royal Lookalikes Stage Bachelor Party

Cast, crew and lots of extras were out and about as bright lights lit up the set.

It’s unclear what scene they were filming, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

Creed II is set to hit theaters this November.