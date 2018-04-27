PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A coyote that led police on a two-hour chase in South Philadelphia on Thursday has been euthanized.

The coyote was first spotted early Thursday in a parking lot near Penn’s Landing. Police and animal control officers eventually cornered the animal under a dumpster near the 1600 block of Montrose Street.



Royal Lookalikes Stage Bachelor Party

Officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission originally planned on releasing the animal into the wild but later decided to euthanize it.

They say the change happened due to the animal’s demeanor which was “highly unusual, too friendly and docile.”

Preservationists Fight To Save One Of Oldest Buildings In Philadelphia

It is believed the coyote may be the same one that had been caught in Mayfair on Monday.

Officials say they were concerned the animal seemed to be seeking out urban areas in the daylight where it could encounter humans and people may mistake it for a domestic dog and try to touch or feed it.

With public safety in mind, they decided to euthanize the animal.