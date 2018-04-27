CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — An animal shelter in New Jersey has initiated a new program to allow animal lovers to “rent” a dog.

The Camden County Animal Shelter is allowing qualified people to take part in the initiative known as “Rent-A-Dog” where the pooches can get some quality time with people for up to three hours during the day.

The time dogs spend outside the shelter is vital to their mental and physical care, and those who rent the shelter dogs greatly improve the animal’s quality of life.

“Many people would love to own a dog but for one reason or another are unable to. This is a great opportunity for you to enjoy the company of a dog and de-stress while giving them some much needed time out of the shelter,” said Freeholder Jonathan Young, who is the liaison to the Camden County Animal Shelter.

Those interested in renting a dog must be at least 18 with a valid driver’s license, complete a dog questionnaire, sign a foster care agreement, and also go through a dog handling session with trained staff and volunteers.

For more information on how to rent a dog at the Camden County Animal Shelter, click here.