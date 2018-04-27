Watch Live
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police in Philadelphia are investigating a suspicious death after making a gruesome discovery overnight.

Police say they found a 46-year-old man shot and left for dead on the sidewalk near Stenton Avenue and Lambert Street in West Oak Lane.

They say his body was found wrapped in a blanket.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the right eye, back and chest.

Officials say they aren’t sure if the victim was shot at the scene or dumped there.

Investigators hope surveillance footage provides more information.

