NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Bill Cosby must undergo a sexually violent predator assessment and ordered under house arrest after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a former Temple University employee.

The 80-year-old actor was convicted on three counts of aggravated indecent assault in the drugging and sexual assault of Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

Cosby is under house arrest while he awaits his sentencing within the next 60 to 90 days after Judge Steven O’Neill decided the actor can remain free on $1 million bail. O’Neill says Cosby must be fitted with a GPS monitor.

Constand broke her silence on Twitter a day after the conviction.

“A very profound and heartfelt thank you to the Commonwealth of PA, Montgomery County, for their service and sacrifices. Congratulations. Truth prevails,” Constand tweeted on Friday.

Cosby was convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each carrying a standard sentence of five to 10 years in prison. The counts are likely to be merged for sentencing purposes, but given Cosby’s age even a modest term could mean he will die behind bars.

“The path to this guilty verdict was a long one, and we couldn’t have gotten here to this just verdict without the courageous support of Andrea and the other victims who testified in this trial,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said in a statement. “Fewer than five percent of all victims of sex crimes report the crime to law enforcement. We are hopeful that this case and this just verdict help pave the road for future victims to come forward to law enforcement and have their allegation investigated. We are equally hopeful that these same victims will not be subjection to the victim assassination that has been so prevalent in sex crimes trials to date.”

Constand, a former Temple University women’s basketball administrator, said Cosby knocked her out with three blue pills he called “your friends” and then penetrated her with his fingers as she lay immobilized, unable to resist or say no. Cosby claimed the encounter was consensual, saying he gave her the cold and allergy medicine Benadryl to relax.

Cosby waved to the crowd outside the courthouse, got into an SUV and left without saying anything. His lawyer Tom Mesereau declared “the fight is not over” and said he will appeal.

Shrieks erupted in the courtroom when the verdict was announced, and some of Cosby’s accusers whimpered and cried. Constand remained stoic, then hugged her lawyer and members of the prosecution team.

The verdict came after a two-week retrial in which prosecutors had more courtroom weapons at their disposal than they did the first time: They put on the stand five other women who testified that Cosby, married for 54 years, drugged and violated them, too.

At Cosby’s first trial, which ended in a deadlocked jury less than a year ago, only one additional accuser was allowed to testify.

“Justice has been done!” celebrity attorney Gloria Allred, who represented some of Cosby’s accusers, said on the courthouse steps. “We are so happy that finally we can say women are believed.”

The district attorney became teary-eyed as he commended the 45-year-old Constand for what he said was courage in coming forward. As Constand stood silently behind him, Steele apologized to her for a previous DA’s decision in 2005 not to charge Cosby.

Cosby “was a man who had evaded this moment for far too long,” Steele said. “He used his celebrity, he used his wealth, he used his network of supporters to help him conceal his crimes.”

He added: “Now, we really know today who was really behind that act, who the real Bill Cosby was.”

Since Cosby’s first trial, the #MeToo movement has taken down powerful men in rapid succession, among them Harvey Weinstein, Matt Lauer, Kevin Spacey and Sen. Al Franken. During closing arguments, Cosby’s lawyers slammed #MeToo, calling Cosby its victim and likening it to a witch hunt or a lynching.

Cosby’s new defense team, led by Mesereau, the celebrity attorney who won an acquittal for Michael Jackson on child-molestation charges, launched a ferocious attack on Constand during the trial, calling her a “con artist” and “pathological liar” who framed Cosby to get rich.

Cosby’s defense team derided the other accusers as home-wreckers and suggested they made up their stories in a bid for money and fame.

But Cosby had long ago confirmed some of the rumors about drugs and extramarital sex. In a deposition he gave more than a decade ago as part of Constand’s lawsuit, he acknowledged he had obtained quaaludes to give to women he wanted to have sex with.

A federal judge, acting on a request from The Associated Press, unsealed portions of Cosby’s deposition about quaaludes and sexual conquests in 2015, citing the disconnect between Cosby’s private behavior and his reputation as a public moralist.

That prompted authorities to reopen the criminal investigation, and they eventually brought charges.

