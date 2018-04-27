PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 02: David Akers #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates as he walks off the field after they won 34-24 against the Houston Texans at Lincoln Financial Field on December 2, 2010 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

DALLAS (CBS) — Former Philadelphia Eagles kicker David Akers went on an epic rant during the second round of the NFL Draft.

“What’s up Dallas, we heard you in Philly last year,” Akers yelled through booing Cowboys fans.

He was onstage announcing the Eagles’ 49th pick in the second round of the draft.

“Tonight I’m representing the Philadelphia Eagles. NFC East Champs, Divisional Champs, NFC Champs, and world champs. The world champs. Hey, Dallas the last time you were in a Super Bowl these draft picks weren’t born,” Akers continued. “Tonight we are welcoming into the Eagles family, with the 49th pick in the 2018 Draft the NFL would like to represent the Philadelphia Eagles Dallas Goedert. He’s a tight end from South Dakota State. Go Birds!”