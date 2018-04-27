PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In the aftermath of the Bill Cosby guilty verdict, Montgomery County prosecuting attorney Kevin Steele made sure to thank one particular group.

Tammie Jo Shults: The Courageous Southwest Pilot Who Prevented An Even Bigger Tragedy

“Supporting all of these women have been the victim advocates,” Steele said. “Those are the people we all owe a debt of gratitude today for their strength, their resilience through this entire process as well as every day because they stand with us; they work with the victims and they make a difference in their lives.”

Whether the case is covered by the world’s media or never makes a headline, victims’ advocates are there with support.

“We are there to help anybody who needs assistance and help their family members as well,” said Kristen Houser who works for the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

Southwest Gives $5,000 Checks, $1,000 Travel Vouchers To Passengers On Flight 1380

She was in Norristown for much of the Cosby trial.

“Victims are really faced with a long path in front of them: going for court hearings, working with investigators. Many times we recommend seeking counseling for mental health support,” Houser said.

There are so many things that happen in the aftermath of an assault that are extremely disruptive. The job of a victim advocate is to try and help limit that disruption and help people get the support they need so they can continue normal functioning in their life.

Victim advocates are a lifeline for so many who have suffered.

Coroner: Woman Died Of Blunt Impact Trauma Of Head On Southwest Flight

These advocates don’t often find themselves in front of the cameras, but they’re always there for those who need them.

In the darkness of sexual assault, they are a light for so many.

FAA Orders More Engine Inspections After Deadly Southwest Accident

Victim advocates get three cheers.