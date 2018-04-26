PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Bill Cosby was convicted Thursday of drugging and molesting a woman in the first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era, completing the spectacular late-in-life downfall of a comedian who broke racial barriers in Hollywood on his way to TV superstardom as America’s Dad.

Cosby, 80, could end up spending his final years in prison after a jury concluded he sexually violated Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in 2004.

Bill Cosby Found Guilty On All Counts In Sex Assault Retrial

The former TV star stared straight ahead as the verdict was read but moments later lashed out loudly at District Attorney Kevin Steele after the prosecutor demanded Cosby be sent immediately to jail. Steele told the judge Cosby has an airplane and might flee.

Bill Cosby Lashes Out At Montgomery County DA After Being Found Guilty

According to Steele, the judge will issue a sentencing date within 60 to 90 days.

There will be a pre-sentencing investigation, where both sides will be able to present evidence.

Bill Cosby will undergo a sexual violent predator assessment.

Steele says this is a standard operating procedure.

The comedian is facing up 30 years on three counts, but the counts may be merged and that will affect the final punishment.

And Montgomery County will seek court costs for both trials.

Bill Cosby’s attorney says they will appeal Thursday’s conviction.

