PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University is considering rescinding Bill Cosby’s honorary degree after a jury found him guilty of sexual assault.

A jury convicted the 80-year-old actor and comedian on Thursday on three counts of aggravated indecent assault. Cosby was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple employee Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

“Temple University respects today’s decision reached by the jury in the Bill Cosby case. Today’s decision provides additional facts for the university to consider with respect to Bill Cosby’s honorary degree,” Cosby’s alma mater said in a statement.

The jury deliberated for 14 hours over the span of two days before rendering their verdict.

Cosby faces up to 30 years in prison.