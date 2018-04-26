DALLAS (CBS/AP) — Penn State All-American running back Saquon Barkley has been drafted by the New York Giants with the No. 2 overall pick.

Barkley was the top-rated running back coming into Thursday night’s NFL Draft.

Blessed to be a member of the @Giants! Thank you for believing in me. You won't be disappointed. I'm ready to work! Already got my #NFLDraft card on #PaniniInstant. Check it out! https://t.co/IYvU7RTqjc pic.twitter.com/HrsRWGkfAu — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) April 27, 2018

How good is Barkley? Draft expert Gil Brandt says he’s the best at the position since Adrian Peterson. Other scouts and general managers have compared Barkley to LaDainian Tomlinson.

“If you remember, there was some concern about Adrian’s shoulder and he was not picked until No. 7 (in 2007),” says Brandt, now a draft consultant for the league and analyst for SiriusXM Satellite Radio. “Look at him and he has everything you need to be successful: quickness, speed, strength, a great character person, will pass protect.

“I am sold on Barkley. I think Barkley will be a star in this league.”

During his final season in college, the All-America running back rushed for 1,271 yards and 18 touchdowns.

