PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There won’t be time enough to sit still for a minute if you love watching sports and live in the Philadelphia vicinity this weekend. Saturday and Sunday will feature a smorgasbord of delights from the Rounds 4-7 of the NFL Draft on Saturday (12-noon), to the 124th Penn Relays at Franklin Field, to the Phillies hosting the Atlanta Braves Saturday (6:05 p.m.) and Sunday (1:35 p.m.), to a nationally televised boxing event featuring five Philly fighters at the Liacouras Center on Temple’s campus (first fight is at 4 p.m.), to the possibility of the Sixers playing Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The most intriguing is obviously the NFL Draft, which this year is being held at the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium. Day 3 is a huge one for the Eagles, who, barring a Day One trade, have two fourth-round picks (130 & 132 overall), a fifth-rounder (169), a sixth (206) and seventh-round choice (250).

The Eagles currently have no Day Two second- or third-round picks, but that could change if the Eagles trade their No. 32 overall pick Thursday night.

Locally, the Penn Relays will feature local stars Thelma Davies, a sprinter from Girard College High School, and Josh Hoey, a mile runner from Bishop Shanahan who’s committed to Oregon.

On Saturday afternoon, Philly fighters Bryant Jennings, Joey Dawejko, Christian Carto, Jesse Hart and Marcel Rivers will fight on a nationally televised show from the Liacouras Center. The main event will center on Jessie Magdaleno’s WBO junior world featherweight title defense against Isaac Dogboe. The card also features 2016 Olympic star Shakur Stevenson.

The Phillies this weekend will battle the Braves in a three-game set. Both teams are young and it appears both may be fighting for a playoff spot, if each team can continue playing well through the dog-day hotter months.

Then, there are the Sixers. They’ll play the winner of the Milwaukee-Boston, which looks like Boston’s series to lose, up, 3-2. If Boston can clinch tonight in Game 6, it could set up a perfect Sunday main event between the Sixers and Celtics in Game 1 on Sunday in Boston.

That’s enough sports for a month.