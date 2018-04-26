BURBANK, Calif.– (CBS) — Nickelodeon is bringing back “Double Dare” this summer.

The reboot will feature 40 new episodes.

Double Dare features two teams competing to win prizes by answering trivia questions, completing messy, physical stunts and taking part in an obstacle course, including the human hamster wheel, the gigantic mouth; the wringer and the iconic Double Dare nose.

We #DoubleDare you to miss this! Relive your favorite moments ahead of our NEW season this summer! https://t.co/6WXaEU4eom pic.twitter.com/MzXQTGM69o — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) April 26, 2018

“With Double Dare remaining an iconic touchstone for its original millennial audiences, the new version will feature the gameplay and challenges they remember, as well as appearances from blasts from the past and stars from today,” Nickelodeon says.

Double Dare originally aired from 1986 to 1993, making it the network’s longest-running game show.