MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Students at Middle Township High School are in the running to win the school district’s art department $75,000 in funding.

The high school art students designed two pairs of shoes for the Vans Custom Culture Contest.

The students were challenged to create a design that represented their school culture.

Their sneakers were chosen among the top 50 finalists nationwide.

The grand prize winner will receive $75,000 for their art program and a visit from Vans for a lunch time party with food and games.

Four runner-up schools will be chosen to receive $10,000 for their art program.

Voting closes May 4 at 5 p.m. PST.

To vote for the Middle Township High School’s design, click here.