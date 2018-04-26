Filed Under:Local TV, Middle Township High School, Middle Township School District

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Students at Middle Township High School are in the running to win the school district’s art department $75,000 in funding.

The high school art students designed two pairs of shoes for the Vans Custom Culture Contest.

The students were challenged to create a design that represented their school culture.

Their sneakers were chosen among the top 50 finalists nationwide.

The grand prize winner will receive $75,000 for their art program and a visit from Vans for a lunch time party with food and games.

Four runner-up schools will be chosen to receive $10,000 for their art program.

Voting closes May 4 at 5 p.m. PST.

To vote for the Middle Township High School’s design, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Videos
Latest Forecast
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch