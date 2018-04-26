BREAKING: Bill Cosby Found Guilty On All Counts | Cosby Lashes Out At DA | FULL COSBY COVERAGE  
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) —  The power of the #MeToo movement was on full display throughout the sexual assault retrial of Bill Cosby.

Last spring, a jury could not agree on a verdict but the second time around was a different story.

“This #MeToo movement, and I think just for argument sake, people have now really seen that this is a problem that has been unspoken for years and the jury spoke and they said, ‘Hey, Bill, you did it,'” said legal expert Damian Jackson.

Lili Bernard, who said Cosby sexually assaulted her before giving her a one-time role on “The Cosby Show” in 1992, became so emotional in the courtroom gallery that she accidentally banged her forehead on the bench in front of her.

“I’m overcome with gratitude,” Bernard, sobbing, said outside the courthouse. “I feel like I have to pinch myself. Am I awake? It’s a miracle.”

The verdict, in the first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era, sealed the spectacular late-in-life downfall of an entertainer who broke racial barriers in Hollywood on his way to TV superstardom as sweater-wearing, wisdom-dispensing Dr. Cliff Huxtable.

This trial verdict comes months after allegations against Harvey Weinstein and a handful of other powerful men.

