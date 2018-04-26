PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The rumors had been swirling, and when no team selected Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, that opened the possibility for the Eagles to trade down out of the first round.

That’s what the Eagles did, swapping with the Baltimore Ravens, who took Jackson with the No. 32 pick.

The Eagles receive No. 52 and No. 125, along with Baltimore’s 2019 first round pick. The Ravens get the Eagles No. 32, which was used to take Jackson, and the Eagles’ 4th round pick at No. 132.

The Eagles picks now are 2nd round – No. 52, fourth round (No. 125 and No. 130), a fifth-rounder (No. 169), a sixth (206) and a seventh (250).

Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield went to the Cleveland Browns with the first overall pick, while the Eagles’ NFC East rivals New York Giants took Penn State star running back Saquon Barkley with the second selection. The Browns, who have had 29 different starting quarterbacks since 1999, bolstered their defense with the No. 4 pick by taking Ohio State defensive back Denzel Ward.

The Mayfield choice had some pundits scratching their heads. He came with some of the same baggage as former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel. Mayfield questioned those comparisons.