PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cape May–Lewes Ferry officials are celebrating National Tourism Week with a an experience for grownups looking to do some fun stuff by the bay.

CMLF officials announced Thursday that adults in Cape May, New Jersey and Sussex counties in Delaware will be eligible to receive one free round-trip foot passenger ticket to explore the other side the Delaware Bay.

The “Treat Yourself like a Tourist” experience is available on Sunday, May 6 for Delaware residents and Saturday, May 12 for residents in New Jersey.

“Many people who live close to an attraction never visit it and that’s probably true for the Ferry, too,” said Rhona Bronson, director of marketing for the Ferry. “We wanted to celebrate National Tourism Week and make it easier for our neighbors to hop aboard the Ferry for day trip with us. Hopefully, we’re able to attract some first timers who can experience the Ferry the same way a tourist does.”

On May 6, Cape May ferry terminal will host the last official event of this year’s U.S. Coast Guard Community Festival, honoring the men and women of the United States Coast Guard. A special U.S. Coast Guard Festival Breakfast, with seatings at 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., is open to the public. The cost for the breakfast is $20 for adults, $10 for children. Reservations are required at

A classic car show will take place from 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m. where US Coast Guard recruits serve as judges. You can call 1-800-643-3779 to register. There will also be a magic show with Ken the Magician for the children.

On May 12, which is when the Ferry’s 2018 Maritime Day Festival at the Lewes Terminal takes place from 10 a.m.–3 p.m., features interactive exhibits, information booths, nautical displays, maritime history presentations, water cannon display, vessel tours, and life raft inflation demonstration. In addition, a remembrance ceremony to honor sailors who perished on the Lewes beaches will take place at 1 p.m.