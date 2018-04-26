PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — A TV network says it is yanking all reruns of “The Cosby Show” after Bill Cosby’s conviction on sexual assault charges. Cosby was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Bounce TV said Thursday it is pulling the show from its schedule.

“The Cosby Show” aired on the network as recently as Thursday morning.

Atlanta-based Bounce, which caters to black viewers, is available in more than 99 million homes across the United States. It airs a mix of reruns and original series like “Saints & Sinners.”

Cosby was convicted on Thursday of drugging and molesting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his home outside Philadelphia in 2004. Cosby faces up to 30 years in prison.

