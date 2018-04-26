BREAKING: Bill Cosby Found Guilty On All Counts | Cosby Lashes Out At DA | FULL COSBY COVERAGE  
PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (CBS) — Jurors in the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial didn’t speak to the media after deciding the actor’s fate.

The jury found Cosby guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault on Thursday following a two-week trial.

The jurors stayed at a Plymouth Meeting hotel from the moment the trial began. They left the hotel, one-by-one, with police escorts after the trial was over.

No jurors indicated they wanted to speak as they quickly drove by.

The jurors have not yet been identified.

Cosby’s first trial ended in a hung jury as jurors could not reach a verdict.

This jury only deliberated for 14 hours over two days to determine Cosby’s fate.

Cosby could face up to 30 years in prison.

