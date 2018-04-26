NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — It’s been a very emotional day for the women who accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault as they had to sit through two trials until a guilty verdict was reached. One accuser was preparing herself for another mistrial.

The accusers in this case say it’s not only a victory for Andrea Constand, but for the “Me Too” movement and women around the world, who finally say they’ve now been heard and they’re now finally believed.

FULL COSBY COVERAGE

After the guilty verdict was read, accusers spilled out of the courtroom sobbing, hugging and exhaling. They all say justice has been served in the sexual assault case against the 80-year-old comedian.

“Bill Cosby, three words for you – guilty, guilty, guilty,” said attorney Gloria Allred.

Allred represents three of the five women who testified in the case against Cosby. She also represents 33 others who allege they were drugged and sexually assaulted by Cosby. She touts the “Me Too” movement as making all the difference this time around, after the first case against Cosby ended in a hung jury.

Guilty Verdict: What’s Next For Bill Cosby?

“We are so happy that finally we can say women are believed and not only on #MeToo but in a court of law,” said Allred.

“We are vindicated, we are validated, and we are now part of the tsunami of women’s power and justice. We are not shutting and we are not going away,” said accuser Victoria Valentino.

Valentino, a former Playboy model, said she was bracing herself for a mistrial.

“I was really steeling myself for a mistrial and trying to figure out how I was going to process that. It’s just so overwhelming. I just don’t know how to deal with it yet,” she said.

Valentino added that the accusers didn’t think they “would see this day.”

Temple University Considers Rescinding Bill Cosby’s Honorary Degree Following Guilty Verdict

“This is a victory for all women who have not yet found their voice,” said Valentino.

Cosby faces up to 30 years in prison.