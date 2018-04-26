NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS/AP) — The judge in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault retrial says the six alternate jurors will get an hour with the courthouse comfort dog before being sent back to their hotel.
Cosby Jury Enters Day 2 Of Deliberations As They Revisit Testimony Of Star Defense Witness
Judge Steven O’Neill said Thursday he planned to meet with the alternates to “let them know they’re still important.” After O’Neill mentioned the dog, Cosby stood up at the defense table and made a comical, barking-like motion with his mouth.
The alternate jurors are being kept away from the main panel of seven men and five women deliberating Cosby’s fate.
The jury spent an hour listening to a court stenographer read back the testimony of defense witness Marguerite Jackson before they resumed talks.
Police Capture Coyote Spotted In South Philly
Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004. Cosby says Constand consented.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
GUILTY SOB !!!