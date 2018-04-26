CBS 3Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson has withdrawn as President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, he said in a statement Thursday morning. CREDIT: CNN CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. QUICK LINKS: Local News […]

KYW Newsradio 1060Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson has withdrawn as President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, he said in a statement Thursday morning. CREDIT: CNN Traffic. Weather. Breaking news. Since 1965, KYW Newsradio has been the 24-hour instant source for the news and information sought by Delaware Valley residents. Our staff of reporters, […]

SportsRadio 94WIPRear Adm. Ronny Jackson has withdrawn as President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, he said in a statement Thursday morning. CREDIT: CNN Welcome to Sportsradio 94WIP on CBSPhilly.com! Sportsradio 94WIP has joined forces with the most trusted local Entercom stations in Philadelphia to give you the best Philly […]

Talk Radio 1210 WPHTRear Adm. Ronny Jackson has withdrawn as President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, he said in a statement Thursday morning. CREDIT: CNN Welcome to 1210 AM on CBSPhilly.com! Talk Radio 1210 WPHT has joined forces with the most trusted local Entercom stations in Philadelphia to give you the best Philly […]