PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Starbucks has released new details about its response to the controversial arrests at a coffee shop in Rittenhouse Square.

Two black men were arrested earlier this month after the manager called police because the men refused to make a purchase or leave.

Starbucks says it has created an advisory committee to coordinate anti-bias training for workers next month.

More than 8,000 stores across the country will close for part of the day on May 29 for that training.

