PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Starbucks has released new details about its response to the controversial arrests at a coffee shop in Rittenhouse Square.

Two black men were arrested earlier this month after the manager called police because the men refused to make a purchase or leave.

@Starbucks The police were called because these men hadn’t ordered anything. They were waiting for a friend to show up, who did as they were taken out in handcuffs for doing nothing. All the other white ppl are wondering why it’s never happened to us when we do the same thing. pic.twitter.com/0U4Pzs55Ci — Melissa DePino (@missydepino) April 12, 2018

Starbucks says it has created an advisory committee to coordinate anti-bias training for workers next month.

More than 8,000 stores across the country will close for part of the day on May 29 for that training.