REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) — As the temperatures soar and the skies clear, it appears that people are not the only ones looking to catch some nice rest at Rehoboth Beach in Delaware.

The Marine Education Research and Rehabilitation Institute workers responded to a report of a baby seal napping along Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk near Funland amusement park on Sunday night.

The seal dubbed “Eartha” by MERR responders is described as a female gray seal pup that is about 2-3 months of age.

MERR states that it is not unusual to see seals resting up on the beach during this time but they typically do not wind up near Funland.

MERR removed Eartha as she was placed in a locale deemed safer and quieter so she could rest without the worry of beach visitors and motor vehicles.

MERR advises that if anyone sees a seal that they should maintain a distance of 150 feet, keep dogs on a leash and contact MERR at 302-228-5029.