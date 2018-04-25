Filed Under:Local TV, Plymouth Township Police

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Some police officers in Montgomery County are getting training on autism.

Eyewitness News was at the Plymouth Township Police Department on Wednesday as officers learned how to best deal with people who have the disorder.

Experts say communication with those who are autistic can often be a challenge, so the training can help smooth out potentially difficult situations in the field.

The training session was coordinated by The Center for Autism and Ruttenberg Autism Center.

