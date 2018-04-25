Filed Under:Eagles, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles are still champions and Wednesday brought about ring-sizing for members of the Super Bowl-winning team and staff.

Birds Play By Play Legend Merril Reese All Smiles At Eagles Super Bowl Ring Sizing Day

Credit: (CBS3)

The Eagles’ account on Twitter displayed a photo of Merril Reese going through the experience for the very first time.

The tweet reads: “It’s Ring Sizing Day here at NovaCare Complex! Among the first in line? None other than @mreeseeagles #FlyEaglesFly.”

The voice of the Eagles was all smiles as he was fitted for the championship ring.

 

