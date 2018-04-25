PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies were fighting heart disease with baseball bats at Citizen’s Bank Park.

The event was a warm-up for the upcoming home run derby that’s put on by the Phillies and the American Heart Association.

Wednesday was media day for the 21st Annual Richie Ashburn Memorial Home Runs For Heart.

Hitting in honor of his dad and namesake, the Phillies legend who died from a heart attack, Richie Ashburn Jr. spoke about the Richie Ashburn Memorial Home Runs For Heart.

“It’s the number one killer in the United States, let’s go after it,” said Richie Ashburn Jr. “I know my dad would be so honored to be apart of it, so thank you.”

Todd Tewksbury was just 27 when he had a cardiac arrest.

“Very lucky to be alive,” said Tewksbury.

Todd was in great shape with no symptoms. He was on a daily run when his heart stopped beating.

“It can happen to anybody. Doctors attributed it to a virus I caught that can be carried in a common cold virus,” Todd told CBS3’s Stephanie Stahl.

He was saved by strangers, people knowing CPR and how to use a AED can be the difference between life and death.

