CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Officials in South Jersey say E-ZPass will soon go live over the next couple of weeks at five toll bridges in Cape May County.

On Monday, April 30, E-ZPass at the Ocean City-Longport Bridge will be the first to go live.

“One of our key goals is to make the driving experience on scenic Ocean Drive more pleasant and convenient for our residents and visitors. E-ZPass will go a long way towards accomplishing this goal as it will serve to reduce congestion and make the payment process easier,” said Freeholder Will Morey. “The implementation of E-ZPass is something that a lot of people have been requesting for a long time and we are happy to be able to provide this service,” added Freeholder Director Jerry Thornton.

The E-ZPass implementation will follow this schedule:

Middle Thorofare Bridge: May 7

Grassy Sound: May 14

Corsons Inlet: May 21

Townsends Inlet: June 25

Officials say there will be signs to alert drivers if E-ZPass is active. All bridges will continue to be manned by bridge tenders who also serve as toll collectors.

“Although E-ZPass will be available on all of the Commission Bridges, cash and tickets will still be accepted as well. Even those vehicles with E-ZPass transponders installed will have the option to make payment with pre-paid bridge tickets versus E-ZPass debit,” said officials.