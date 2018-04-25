BREAKING: Jury Begins Deliberations In Bill Cosby Sex Assault Retrial
Filed Under:Local TV, Springfield Township Police, Talkers

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A cat in Springfield Township was seriously injured after being shot in the spine with a pellet gun. Police are now trying to track down the suspect.

Police: Mother Was Driving Drunk In Crash That Killed 8-Year-Old Son

Little Buddy the cat had been roaming the neighborhood around the 300 block of Ballymore Road when it was shot on Friday.

cat reward Cat Undergoes Surgery After Being Shot In Spine With Pellet Gun

The cat was taken to a veterinary hospital where a surgeon removed a pellet from the animal’s spine.

A cash reward has been offered leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

“This person needs to be apprehended and held accountable for their actions, before another pet or a child playing in the alley becomes a victim,” a flyer reads.

Former Port Authority Official Caught On Video Cursing At Police During Traffic Stop

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 610-328-3660.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Videos
Latest Forecast
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch