SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A cat in Springfield Township was seriously injured after being shot in the spine with a pellet gun. Police are now trying to track down the suspect.

Little Buddy the cat had been roaming the neighborhood around the 300 block of Ballymore Road when it was shot on Friday.

The cat was taken to a veterinary hospital where a surgeon removed a pellet from the animal’s spine.

A cash reward has been offered leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

“This person needs to be apprehended and held accountable for their actions, before another pet or a child playing in the alley becomes a victim,” a flyer reads.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 610-328-3660.