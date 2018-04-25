LINWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — If you’re planning a summer vacation, the best time to snag a great deal on airfare is running out.

A new report by fare-tracking website hipmonk.com found this week is the best time to book domestic flights for the summer months.

Travelers could save up to 12-percent.

If you can’t book your getaway that far ahead, the website suggests booking at least three weeks in advance.