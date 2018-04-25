Filed Under:Local TV

LINWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — If you’re planning a summer vacation, the best time to snag a great deal on airfare is running out.

Audi Issues Recall Of More Than 1 Million Cars Worldwide

flight deals Report: Best Summer Flight Deals This Week, Save Up To 12 Percent

Credit: (CBS3)

A new report by fare-tracking website hipmonk.com found this week is the best time to book domestic flights for the summer months.

Travelers could save up to 12-percent.

Former Port Authority Official Caught On Video Cursing At Police During Traffic Stop

If you can’t book your getaway that far ahead, the website suggests booking at least three weeks in advance.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Videos
Latest Forecast
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch