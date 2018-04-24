Watch Live
meek mill, NBA Playoffs, sixers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons shined again in front of rapper Meek Mill, and the dominant duo ushered the nightmares-into-dreams Process of the Philadelphia 76ers into the second round with a 104-91 win over the Miami Heat on Tuesday night.

The 76ers, winners of 10 games just two seasons ago, are in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs for the first time since 2012.

They await the winner of Milwaukee-Boston. The Celtics lead the series 3-2.

The Sixers won the series 4-1 and turned the Wells Fargo Center into the wildest house party in the city. Embiid had 19 points and 12 rebounds, Simmons had 14 points and 10 boards, and the entire team had rappers, politicians, actors and kids dancing along for the ride.

Mill made a dramatic return hours after Pennsylvania’s highest court ordered him freed while he appeals decade-old gun and drug convictions.

gettyimages 950907282 NBA Playoffs: 76ers Advance To Next Round After Beating Heat

PHILADELPHIA, PA – APRIL 24: Entertainer Meek Mill rings a replica Liberty Bell before the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat at Wells Fargo Center on April 24, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

He was taken from prison by helicopter to Philadelphia, where he rang the ceremonial bell at the start of Game 5.

