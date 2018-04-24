PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sources tell CBS 3 newly freed rapper Meek Mill will be tonight’s ceremonial bell ringer at the Sixers-Heat Game 5 matchup in Philly, just hours after the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court ordered his release.

Let’s go @sixers A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Apr 24, 2018 at 12:59pm PDT

From his Instagram account, Mill posted: “Let’s go @sixers.”

Meek Mill has gotten support from Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin who visited the rapper numerous times since he was jailed. He also gotten support from Sixers’ standout players Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

The Sixers currently have a 3-1 lead against the Heat during their first-round NBA playoff series. A win tonight will mean the Sixers advance to the second round for the first time since 2012.