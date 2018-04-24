PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sources tell CBS 3 newly freed rapper Meek Mill will be tonight’s ceremonial bell ringer at the Sixers-Heat Game 5 matchup in Philly, just hours after the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court ordered his release.
Meek Mill To Be Released On Bail, Says Pennsylvania Supreme Court
From his Instagram account, Mill posted: “Let’s go @sixers.”
Meek Mill has gotten support from Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin who visited the rapper numerous times since he was jailed. He also gotten support from Sixers’ standout players Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.
The Sixers currently have a 3-1 lead against the Heat during their first-round NBA playoff series. A win tonight will mean the Sixers advance to the second round for the first time since 2012.