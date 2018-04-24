Watch Live
BREAKING: Pennsylvania State Supreme Court Rules Meek Mill To Be Released On Bail | Watch Live: Rapper Set To Leave Prison
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sources tell CBS 3 newly freed rapper Meek Mill will be tonight’s ceremonial bell ringer at the Sixers-Heat Game 5 matchup in Philly, just hours after the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court ordered his release.

Meek Mill To Be Released On Bail, Says Pennsylvania Supreme Court 

Let’s go @sixers

A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on

From his Instagram account, Mill posted: “Let’s go @sixers.”

gettyimages 884092078 Sources: Meek Mill To Ring Bell At Sixers Heat Game 5 Tonight

Sixers guard Ben Simmons among celebrities to support Meek Mill’s fight for freedom with Free Meek Mill hoodies at Jay-Z’s 4:44 tour stop in Philadelphia. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

gettyimages 884092094 Sources: Meek Mill To Ring Bell At Sixers Heat Game 5 Tonight

Sixers’ Joel Embiid and Justin Anderson are among celebrities to support Meek Mill’s fight for freedom with Free Meek Mill hoodies at Jay-Z’s 4:44 tour stop in Philadelphia. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Meek Mill has gotten support from Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin who visited the rapper numerous times since he was jailed. He also gotten support from Sixers’ standout players Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

The Sixers currently have a 3-1 lead against the Heat during their first-round NBA playoff series. A win tonight will mean the Sixers advance to the second round for the first time since 2012.

