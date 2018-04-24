PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Utility crews are on the scene of Monday night’s explosion that rocked a Philadelphia neighborhood and ripped apart a row home.

Utility crews were in Point Breeze on Tuesday with gas detectors in hand as investigators are still trying to figure out what led to the explosion.

“The building is in a state of disrepair,” said Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel.

The home on South 20th Street remains a mangled mess after authorities say a blast rocked the neighborhood around 7:30 p.m. The boom was so loud that a nearby fire station responded even before getting called.

The explosion sent much of what was inside the home outside onto the street and on top of cars. The years of memories made by the family who lived here is now in ruins.

“It was terrible,” said one neighbor. “I saw the whole front fall down.”

A 12-year-old boy and his 57-year-old dad were inside the home at the time. The father was upstairs, washing his hands when the floor below him collapsed. He fell to the first floor where his son was and both were able to escape.

Philadelphia Police Union Offering $5,000 Reward In Shooting That Injured 21-Month-Old, Father

Neighbors called it a miracle.

“Thank God, because the way that building looks, thank God,” said one neighbor.

“We’re very thankful and hopefully we can figure out what caused it,” said Thiel.

Investigators are expected to come back with heavy equipment later Tuesday to look inside the home.