PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s that time of the year again as the city’s team that dons the red pinstripes is starting their annual program dubbed Phillies Home Runs for Trees.

The Phanatic and @NickWilliams409 helped kick off our Home Runs for Trees program today at Logan Library! This tree planting marks the seventh year in a row the Phillies and @MyPGW are partnering with @PHSgardening. Since the program began, 888 trees have been planted! #HR4Trees pic.twitter.com/G9YgJSbFt5 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 24, 2018

Outfielder Nick Williams, ballgirls, director of Public Affairs Scott Palmer and the Phillie Phanatic joined Logan Hope Elementary School children kids as they planted a tree together at Logan Library on Tuesday.

A tree is planted as part of the program for every home run a Phillies’ player hits.

This is seventh year of the program and 888 trees have been planted.

The program is a collaboration with PGW in support of Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’ Plant One Million campaign that encompasses 13 counties in southeastern Pennsylvania and parts of New Jersey and Delaware.