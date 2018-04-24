Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s that time of the year again as the city’s team that dons the red pinstripes is starting their annual program dubbed Phillies Home Runs for Trees.

Outfielder Nick Williams, ballgirls, director of Public Affairs Scott Palmer and the Phillie Phanatic joined Logan Hope Elementary School children kids as they planted a tree together at Logan Library on Tuesday.

A tree is planted as part of the program for every home run a Phillies’ player hits.

This is seventh year of the program and 888 trees have been planted.

The program is a collaboration with PGW in support of Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’ Plant One Million campaign that encompasses 13 counties in southeastern Pennsylvania and parts of New Jersey and Delaware.

