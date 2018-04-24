PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — St. Joseph’s University welcomes a very special guest lecturer.

Former Vice President Joe Biden discussed public service and leadership on campus Tuesday.

St. Joseph’s twitter account tweeted a photograph quoting part of Biden’s speech.

“We have to stand up and get involved,” said Biden. “We have the power to change so many things.”

The former Vice President’s visit was part of the annual Carfagno lecture series.