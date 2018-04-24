PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pretzel lovers rejoice! National Pretzel Day is right around the corner and a host of local businesses are set to participate.

On April 26, Philly Pretzel Factory will celebrate alongside fans for the 11th consecutive year.

More than 170 locations are estimated to distribute more than 50,000 pretzels on National Pretzel Day alone.

Even more exciting, the first 100 customers in line will be gifted a card that’s redeemable for a free pretzel every day throughout the month of May.

“We celebrate the holiday to give back and thank our loyal customers because we truly appreciate them,” said Dan DiZio, CEO and co-founder of Philly Pretzel Factory.

If that’s not enough pretzel to satisfy your love of all things salty, doughy, and delicious, then here’s a list of other businesses also participating:

Auntie Anne’s: App users will get to participate in a special BOGO offer.

Godiva: On National Pretzel Day, Godiva will offer a free chocolate pretzel box with any online order and 15 percent off canisters at retail stores.

Pretzelmaker: Receive a free pretzel on National Pretzel Day just by showing the cashier that you follow Pretzelmaker on Facebook or Instagram.

We want you to follow us… to a FREE PRETZEL! We're giving away a FREE PRETZEL to customers on National Pretzel Day, April 26th. All you need to do is follow us on Facebook (https://t.co/Ht3XlhdJLl) or Instagram (https://t.co/YMg1qNGWJr)! pic.twitter.com/g27jwRtxnp — Pretzelmaker (@Pretzelmaker) April 18, 2018

Superpretzel: Put your creative side to work. Superpretzel is allowing participants a chance to win Superpretzel products for a YEAR if they enter a pretzel-themed story.

Tell us about the time you enjoyed a SUPERPRETZEL Soft Pretzel in space! 🥨 Got an unforgettable experience involving SUPERPRETZEL? Share it and you could WIN FREE SUPERPRETZEL Soft Pretzels for a YEAR!!! ENTER HERE: https://t.co/mphMJi1RqD#NationalSoftPretzelMonth pic.twitter.com/Ha1mmFubqO — SUPERPRETZEL (@superpretzel) April 23, 2018

Wetzel’s Pretzels: Get a free original pretzel on April 26.