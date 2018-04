PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities say a man who is now in police custody assaulted and injured a deputy sheriff assigned to family court on Tuesday.

Pennsylvania State Supreme Court Rules Meek Mill To Be Released On Bail

The incident happened in the 1500 block of Arch Street in Center City around 2:25 p.m.

The deputy was transported to Hahnemann University Hospital, where officials say he is being treated and will be released.