Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Several SEPTA trains were briefly stopped Tuesday after reports of smoke on a train at the 15th Street Station.

Firefighters were called to 15th and Market Streets, around 12:30 p.m.

No word on what may have caused the smoke but SEPTA did stop trains for about 30 minutes due to “equipment issues.”

SEPTA says trains in both directions on the Market/Frankford Line may experience delays of up to 30 minutes.

All trolleys are on diversion to 40th and Market Streets due to the incident.

There were no reported injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Videos
Latest Forecast
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch