PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One local senior proves you’re never to old to try something new.

For his 98th birthday on Tuesday, Bill Grun checked off one major bucket list item, becoming a construction worker.

At Diggerland in West Berlin, New Jersey, he swapped his hat for service for a construction cap and vest, along with his 92-year-old buddy, Bill Bueheller.

Bill celebrated his 98th birthday at Diggerland XL… crushing a senior transport van! #HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/PS1gkoQMrn — Diggerland USA (@DiggerlandUSA) April 24, 2018

“He’s one of the only men there who has had any construction experience, so when they told me I needed to pick up a buddy, I said, ‘Hey, how about Bill?'” said Grun.

Both are residents at Wesley Enhanced Living, a senior residence that uncovered Grun’s desire to get digging through a program called “Well Wishes.”

“He wanted to run heavy equipment,” said Bueheller.

Meek Mill Leaves Prison, Gets Into Helicopter After Being Released On Bail

“We want them to imagine the possibilities in all the things they could achieve,” said Lisa Haino from Wesley Enhanced Living. “Just because you are 98 doesn’t mean you have to stop living.”

“We’ve all grown up around machinery, driving by on highways and we’ve always said I wish I could try that for one minute of my life and I think we’ve fulfilled that,” said Illya Girlya from Diggerland.

Which leads these two men having buckets of fun! Demolishing any thought that people their age can’t do things extra large.

“Constantly learning, in fact, I’d like to take a course in calculus in college care to review what I had gotten,” said the birthday boy. “And the list goes on and never stops.”

When asked if he thought he crushed old age today, he says he has to give that some thought.