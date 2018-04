BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Firefighters are battling a massive blaze in Burlington County on Monday afternoon.

It’s happening in the 7100 block of Millenium Drive in Willingboro.

Chopper 3 was over the scene where it appears multiple apartments have been engulfed in flames.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

