PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s Severe Weather Week at CBS3 and we’re starting the week off by talking about tornadoes.

One thing meteorologists look at when looking at Doppler radar is a “bow echo.”

“It’s kind of that comma shape showing those winds bowing out and when you see that it is an indication that severe winds are happening,” says Meteorologist Kate Bilo.

What exactly is a bow echo?

-The term was coined in the late 1970s by Dr. Fujita.

-It’s formed within an ongoing squall line. Along that line, some upper-level winds are stronger than others.

-Those strongest winds surge forward at an angle, creating a bow shape.

So, that “bow” is an indication of where the strongest upper-level winds are.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Severe Weather Week.