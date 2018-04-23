PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s easy to talk about sunny and rainy days, but what do people need to know about tornadoes?

During Severe Weather Week the CBS3 Eyewitness Weather team came up with a few ways for parents to explain tornadoes to kids:

A tornado is a violent rotating column of air extending from a thunderstorm in the sky to the ground.

A tornado WATCH means a tornado is possible.

A tornado WARNING means one has been spotted or is showing up on radar. *Watches and warnings are issued by county.*

And a few tips anyone can use in case of a tornado: