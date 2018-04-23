PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities have arrested a 21-year-old Bucks County man for DUI vehicular homicide after he allegedly crashed his vehicle, going 83 mph, into a home and killing an 86-year-old woman while she was sleeping.

Joseph Bezanis faces multiple charges for the fatal wreck that occurred on the 300 block of Harleysville Pike around 6 a.m. on April 6.

Police say the Beazanis’s 1995 Toyota jumped a curve, accelerated across some lawns, went airborne and broke through a cement block, crashing into the first-floor bedroom of Marianne Lambert.

Authorities found Lambert found crushed against an interior wall. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Beazanis was transported to Lehigh Valley Trauma Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police say Beazanis blew toxicology revealed a BAC of .172 percent, as well as the presence of THC.

“The defendant’s decision to use marijuana as well as drink at a local bar turned deadly when he got behind the wheel of his vehicle and drove impaired,” said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele. “The defendant turned his vehicle into a lethal weapon that killed a grandmother as she was sleeping in her bed. His actions have left a family without a matriarch and have forever affected their feelings of safety in their own home.”

Joseph Bezanis faces charges of homicide by vehicle DUI, DUI, reckless endangerment of other persons, reckless driving and other charges related.

His bail was set at $100,000 unsecured. He is not allowed to operate a vehicle and not permitted to have alcohol or controlled substance, per the terms of his bail.

Bezanis has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. April 30.