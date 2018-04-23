PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a structure collapse in Philadelphia on Monday night.

It happened around 7:35 p.m. in the 1200 block of S. 20th Street.

Police say they received calls for a house collapse due to a possible gas explosion.

Chopper 3 was over the scene where debris appears to be scattered in front of a private residence.

Police tell CBS3 that a juvenile and a man were able to escape the home.

No further details are available at this time.

