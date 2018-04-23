PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Oakland Raiders have signed CB Daryl Worley more than a week after his arrest in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Eagles released Worley on April 15 after he was arrested on DUI and gun charges.

Police say 23-year-old Worley was being combative and taken into custody after he was found sleeping in his vehicle.

JUST IN: @RAIDERS announce signing Former @Eagles CB Daryl Worley, after arrest last week@CBSPhilly https://t.co/Sd1igXTT76 — Chantee Lans CBS 3 (@ChanteeLans) April 23, 2018

Worley was charged with violation of the uniform firearms act, driving under the influence, disorderly conduct-fighting and other related offenses. Authorities say they also found a gun in his car.

Worley is a Philadelphia native. The 6’1″, 198-pound cornerback attended William Penn Charter school — where he was a standout receiver and safety — and then West Virginia University. Worley was a third-round draft pick of Carolina in 2016.

In two seasons with the Carolina Panthers, Worley has three interceptions, 19 pass deflections, and two sacks.